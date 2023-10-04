BEETLEJUICE Dolby Poster: Tim Burton's Classic, One Night Only in Dolby Cinemas

You will be able to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Tim Burton's classic horror comedy, Beetlejuice, for one night only on October 18th. You can catch the iconic flick in a Dolby Cinema, one of the best ways to watch a movie these days.

A special poster has been created for the screening, a neat piece of minimality imagry that pulls directly from a scene in the movie. Don't miss your chance to see this classic horror comedy in the best way possible.

You can pre-order your tickets here