BEETLEJUICE Dolby Poster: Tim Burton's Classic, One Night Only in Dolby Cinemas
You will be able to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Tim Burton's classic horror comedy, Beetlejuice, for one night only on October 18th. You can catch the iconic flick in a Dolby Cinema, one of the best ways to watch a movie these days.
A special poster has been created for the screening, a neat piece of minimality imagry that pulls directly from a scene in the movie. Don't miss your chance to see this classic horror comedy in the best way possible.
You can pre-order your tickets here.
On Wednesday, October 18, fans will be able to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Beetlejuice by experiencing the beloved film in Dolby Cinema for one day only. For the first time ever, moviegoers will experience Tim Burton’s Halloween masterpiece with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, and the spine-chilling visuals of Dolby Vision.In This House ... If You've Seen One Ghost ... You Haven't Seen Them All. Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in director Tim Burton's comic twist on supernatural horror tales--Beetlejuice. When a couple of nice, young homebody ghosts (Baldwin and Davis) try to haunt the pretentious humans who have moved into their house, they ask for help from a demonic wraith (Keaton) they cannot control in this comic fantasy that mixes the quick and the dead with a laugh and a fright.Experiencing Beetlejuice in Dolby Cinema will be the perfect way for fans to kick off spooky season festivities and revisit this Halloween classic like never before.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.