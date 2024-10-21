DARK NIGHT OF THE SOUL Trailer Exclusive: Kristanna Loken And Martin Kove Star in Thriller

We have an exclusive trailer launch from our friends at Entertainment Squad to share with you this afternoon. S.J. Creazzo's thriller Dark Night of the Soul is coming to VOD and Cable platforms on November 12th.

The thriller stars Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3) and 80s cult figure Martin Kove (Karate Kid / Cobra Kai). Loken plays a scientist who is transporting the cure of a prehistoric bacteria when they get into an accident and are trapped under their car. It is a race against time as she tries to save her life and the lives of everyone else left alive in the world.

Check out the trailer below.