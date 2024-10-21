DARK NIGHT OF THE SOUL Trailer Exclusive: Kristanna Loken And Martin Kove Star in Thriller
We have an exclusive trailer launch from our friends at Entertainment Squad to share with you this afternoon. S.J. Creazzo's thriller Dark Night of the Soul is coming to VOD and Cable platforms on November 12th.
The thriller stars Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3) and 80s cult figure Martin Kove (Karate Kid / Cobra Kai). Loken plays a scientist who is transporting the cure of a prehistoric bacteria when they get into an accident and are trapped under their car. It is a race against time as she tries to save her life and the lives of everyone else left alive in the world.
Check out the trailer below.
DARK NIGHT OF THE SOUL Trailer Promises Gripping TensionEntertainment Squad to release the Distribute the Highly Anticipated Film Starring Kristanna Loken and Martin KoveDark Night of the Soul, the gripping new thriller from director S.J. Creazzo will debut on Video on Demand (VOD) and Cable platforms on November 12th, 2024. Entertainment Squad will distribute the Glass House Distribution production, an intense survival story led by Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines star Kristanna Loken and Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove.The film tells the story of Alex (Loken), a brilliant scientist trapped in her car after a horrific accident, struggling to survive as she holds the key to a cure for a prehistoric bacteria wreaking havoc across the world. Alongside her, Martin Kove plays her estranged father, whose emotional scars resurface amidst the chaos. The stellar cast is rounded out by Paola Paulin (Ballers), Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai), Gabrielle Kalomiris (Skipping Stones), and Courtney Warner (Trauma Therapy: Psychosis).Kristanna Loken and Martin Kove in Dark Night of the Soul, courtesy of Entertainment Squad“Dark Night of the Soul is a film that delivers an incredible mix of high-stakes drama and personal struggle, wrapped in a compelling survival story,” said Tom Malloy, CEO of Glass House Distribution and one of the film’s producers. “We’re thrilled to bring this movie to audiences everywhere. Kristanna Loken and Martin Kove give performances that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.” added Shaked Berenson, CEO of Entertainment Squad.Shot on location in the scenic landscapes of Windham and Prattsville, NY, Dark Night of the Soul immerses viewers in a tense, atmospheric setting that amplifies the emotional and physical toll of the characters. SJ Creazzo (Skipping Stones) directs from his own screenplay. "I am so proud to have mounted the entire production in upstate NY, on my production company's (Dreamality Entertainment) back-lot location.”With its November release, Dark Night of the Soul is set to captivate audiences worldwide, offering a thought-provoking, adrenaline-pumping experience.Dark Night of the Soul is produced by Tom Malloy (Ask Me to Dance) and Charlie Shrem (Trauma Therapy: Psychosis), with Brock Pierce, Jeremy Gardner, Brandon Goldman, and John Przybylinski serving as Executive Producers.
