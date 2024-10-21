CARVED Retro Teaser: Justin Harding's Horror Comedy Premieres Tonight on HULU
Justin Harding's horror comedy, Carved, premieres today on HULU. A short retro teaser was sent out the other day. No time like the present to share that with you now, ahead of the premiere.
When a heartbroken teenage playwright, her younger brother, and a disparate group of survivors become trapped in a historical reenactment village on Halloween night, they must band together to survive a relentless assault by a sentient and vengeful pumpkin.
Carved stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Corey Fogelmanis, Wyatt Lindner, Carla Jimenez, Sasha Mason, Jonah Lees, DJ Qualls, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Elvis Nolasco, Matty Cardarople, Jackson Kelly, and Chris Elliott.
