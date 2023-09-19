THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA: Season Five Premiere Announced!

The release date for season five of the hit reality comeptition series, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, has been announced. It's coming on October 31st, Halloween night!

When the dust has settled, all the candy in the neighbourhood has been handed out, you've tricked and treated to your heart's content, you can settle down and watch the season premiere on Shudder and AMC+!

This year's judges have been shared as well. It's a cool mix of horror and genre icons with esteemed guests from the show's past.

As more promotional material emerges we will share with you accordingly. The complete announcement follows.

Shudder released today the premiere date, key art, photos and select judges for season five of the landmark reality competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Hosted by horror drag icons, The Boulet Brothers, the ten-episode new season will premiere on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31, on Shudder and AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays.

In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, the iconic drag duo of Dracmorda and Swanthula are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in the star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With all-new competitors, the challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances promise to be truly terrifying and out of this world. The Boulets will be joined on the judges panel by legendary figures from the worlds of both horror and drag including director Mike Flannigan (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, Dune, Suicide Squad), author Tananarive Due, writer/director Kevin Smith, musician Jazmin Bean, and Scream star Matthew Lillard (Scream) and more. The show will also feature the series’ first recurring judge in the form of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 3 winner Landon Cider, and appearances from past season winners and stars including Victoria Elizabeth Black, Dahli, and Koco Caine.

The season promises to be the biggest and baddest yet, boasting a brand-new state-of-the-art set, an army of new talented crew members, the most diverse cast in the show’s history, and the Boulet Brothers’ themselves taking over as the series’ directors.

“We have created four seasons of the main show at this point, and just wrapped our first all-stars season with The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” spin-off, and we consider all of that part of “Chapter 1” of the Dragula story. With season 5, we are beginning a new and innovative new chapter of the show, and we’ve retooled and updated the format in an incredibly exciting way.” Says Dracmorda, one half of the Boulet Brothers duo.

“Nobody is going to sail the ship with more passion than us, so we’ve taken over as the show’s directors for season 5, and we’ve brought in some incredibly talented new team members who are really elevating what you will see on-screen,” says Swanthula, the other half of the Boulet Brothers. “We’re going back to basics with the format, and focusing on the competition element of the show, the incredible artists that we’ve cast and the out-of-this-world looks they create each week, and of course, drag artists doing insanely terrifying and shocking physical challenges on tv. This is the best-looking season of the show yet, and I can’t wait for fans to see these new competitors. They are truly the most impressive drag artists I have ever seen on-screen.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with The Boulet Brothers to bring Shudder subscribers an all-new season of their beloved Dragula, which is set to be bigger and more outrageous than ever,” said Courtney Thomasma, EVP of Streaming for AMC Networks. “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate Halloween – one of our very favorite days of the year – and to keep the season alive and the party going for the rest of the year!”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has become must-see television for horror, drag and reality fans alike. Showcasing some of the finest artists in the world specializing in the franchise’s four pillars of Drag, Filth, Horror and Glamour, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has cultivated a devoted and continually growing fan base. 2022’s The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans all-star season was a huge hit for Shudder making The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula the most-watched series franchise on Shudder over the last year.

Season five is executive produced by the Boulet Brothers and David Sigurani.