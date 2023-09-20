Slash 2023: Vienna's Genre Film Festival Announces Short Film Progam

The Slash Film Festival gets underway tomorrow and will run through to October 1st. The 14th annual genre film festival is held in the historic city of Vienna, Austria.

Prior to the launch of this year's festival we have been asked by one-time Anarchist Tom Kiesecoms (Once an Anarchist...) to share with our readers this year's short film program. Three items to highlight in this year's program. Our lord and master Todd is part of the jury for Fantastic Futures competition. Brandon Cronenberg will help decide who wins the Méliès d’argent Award which takes the winner to Sitges to compete for the grand prize. The festival is also bringing back My First SLASH, a program for young viewers. Get them while they're young.

The announcement follows with the program trailer down below.