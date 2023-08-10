THE ELEVATOR GAME Trailer: Rebekah McKendry's Horror Flick Coming to Shudder in September

Rebekah McKendry's Elevator Game will stream on Shudder on September 15th. The new horror flick from the director of Glorious has a new trailer and poster to mark today's announcement. Find the trailer below and the poster in our gallery.

Based on the online phenomenon of the same name, ELEVATOR GAME follows socially awkward teenager Ryan, who ingratiates himself into a group of recent high school graduates that run an online web series debunking urban legends. But Ryan has a secret: His sister disappeared months earlier, and he believes they – and a dangerous online challenge called ‘The Elevator Game’ – were responsible. To play the game, you must ride the elevator in a specific sequence, invoking a supernatural creature called ‘The 5th Floor Woman’. In an attempt to gain more information as to the whereabouts of his sister, Ryan persuades the group to play the game once more, and risk unleashing the most fearsome consequences imaginable.

Directing from a screenplay written by Travis Seppala Elevator Game stars Gino Anania, Verity Marks, Alec Carlos, Madison MacIsaac, Liam Stewart-Kanigan, Nazariy Demkowicz and Megan Best.