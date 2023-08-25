INFESTED: Shudder Acquires French Horror Thriller Ahead of Venice Bow

Off the hop, I hate spiders. Hate. Them. Which begs the question. Will I give Sébastien Vanicek's feature film debut, Infested, a look? A movie about a plague of venomous spiders that infest an entire building, trapping its residents? Uuuuuuuh...

Kaleb, who's about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He's fighting with his sister over a matter of inheritance and has cut ties with his best friend. Passionate about exotic animals, he comes home one day with a venomous spider and accidentally let it slip away.

Shudder has acquired the arachnid terror prior to its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It will have its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest later that month. Shudder plans to release Infested in its five territories at some time in 2024.

I may, or may not watch it. Fucking spiders, I tell ya.