INFESTED: Shudder Acquires French Horror Thriller Ahead of Venice Bow
Off the hop, I hate spiders. Hate. Them. Which begs the question. Will I give Sébastien Vanicek's feature film debut, Infested, a look? A movie about a plague of venomous spiders that infest an entire building, trapping its residents? Uuuuuuuh...
Kaleb, who's about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He's fighting with his sister over a matter of inheritance and has cut ties with his best friend. Passionate about exotic animals, he comes home one day with a venomous spider and accidentally let it slip away.
Shudder has acquired the arachnid terror prior to its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It will have its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest later that month. Shudder plans to release Infested in its five territories at some time in 2024.
I may, or may not watch it. Fucking spiders, I tell ya.
SHUDDER ACQUIRES HOTLY ANTICIPATED THRILLER “INFESTED”AHEAD OF ITS WORLD PREMIERE AT VENICE FILM FESTIVALThe French-language feature Film starsThéo Christine (Gran Turismo), Finnegan Oldfield (Reinventing Marvin),Jérôme Niel (Les Tutos), Sofia Lesaffre (Les Misérables) and Lisa NyarkoINFESTED Set to Release in 2024Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural announced today it has acquired North American, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand rights to Charades and WTF Films thriller INFESTED, previously titled VERMIN, ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. From multi-international-awards shorts director/writer Sébastien Vanicek, INFESTED is his first feature film, which he co-wrote with Florent Bernard. The film will make its North American premiere in competition at Fantastic Fest, Austin. The film is scheduled for release by Shudder in 2024.“INFESTED terrifies, on a multitude of levels. The film is full of horror, suspense, and some serious bite,” said VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions Emily Gotto. “Sébastien is an incredibly talented director, and we are thrilled to bring his feature film debut to the Shudder audience.”“The idea was always to make a movie that’s worth your ticket, a spectacle worth showing up for. To make a film to blow your mind, your ears, and to hit you in the gut,” said INFESTED director Sébastien Vanicek. “It’s also a very personal film which depicts French suburbs I know, far from the eeriness of the auteur films or the caricature of the comedies. It’s a genre film that shakes you to your core, moves you, makes you shiver because it seems to me that through emotions you end up concerned and involved.”Théo Christine (Gran Turismo), Finnegan Oldfield (Reinventing Marvin), Jérôme Niel (Les Tutos), Sofia Lesaffre (Les Misérables) and Lisa Nyarko star in the film, which was shot in France, and was produced by Harry Tordjman (Last Dance) for My Box Films.In INFESTED, Kaleb is about to turn 30 and has never been lonelier. He’s fighting with his sister over a matter of inheritance and has cut ties with his best friend. Fascinated by exotic animals, he finds a venomous spider in a bazaar and brings it back to his flat. It only takes a moment for it to escape and reproduce, turning the whole place into a dreadful web trap. At the same time, the police lock down the building where the residents are ambushed. Only option for Kaleb and his mates - find the way out to survive.The deal was negotiated by Charades and WTFilms on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder.
