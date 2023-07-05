THE ATTACHMENT DIARIES: Argentine Drama Thriller on Digital/VOD Next Week

Argentina, 1970's. A desperate young woman goes to a clinic to have a clandestine abortion. As her pregnancy is already through the fourth month, the doctor refuses. Instead, she proposes to sell the baby to one of her clients and offers to provide shelter in her house until the child is born. Their disturbed personalities will become intertwined in a strange and dangerous relationship.

Valentín Javier Diment's drama thriller, The Attachment Diaries, will be available on Digital and VOD next Tuesday, July 11th, from Dark Sky Films.

Topically there are some poignant issues in the story's set up, as rights are given and taken away up and down the Americas. Passions of all sorts abound as unrequited emotions and violent outbursts can be seen in the trailer. Artisticly we're also curious where the use of color and black & white photography are used. It looks to be predominantly a black & white so where did Diment choose to use color.

Those questions and more will be answered on July 11th.