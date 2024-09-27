HYSTERIA! Trailer: Satanic Panic Horror Comedy Series From Peacock Drops on October 18th

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Peacock dropped the trailer for their Satanic Panic horror comedy series, Hysteria!, which debuts on the streaming service on October 18th. All eight episodes, featuring Julie Brown and Anna Camp, with a special appearance by the great Bruce Campbell, drop on the same day, perfect for spreading out over the final two week of spooky season.

The trailer was sent out this week. Check that out, along with a batch of stills, below a note from the show's executive producer and writers Matthew Scott and David A. Goodman.