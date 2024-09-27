TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE: 50th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer

Horror fans young and old, mostly old, are ready and waiting to see the 4K restoration of Tobe Hooper's seminal horror flick, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. The horror flick is coming back to cinemas next month to celebrate its 50th anniversary and distributor Dark Sky Films revealed a freshly cut (snicker) trailer to mark the release. Check it out below.

In Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre,' Dark Sky Films is proud to release a brand new trailer, which was created by the renowned Mark Woollen. Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be re-released in theaters nationwide this October.

1974-2024 50th ANNIVERSARY – RESTORED IN TERRIFYING 4K – SUPERVISED BY TOBE HOOPER – IN THEATERS FOR SPECIAL RE-RELEASE THIS OCTOBER

Director Tobe Hooper | 1974 | 84 minutes | Horror | English

50 years ago, five youths on a weekend getaway in the Texas countryside fell prey to a butcher in a mask made of human skin and his cannibalistic family, and horror cinema would never be the same. Violent, confrontational, and shockingly realistic, director Tobe Hooper’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE terrified audiences in a way never thought possible when it was unleashed on a politically and socially tumultuous America in 1974. Facing a storm of controversy, censorship, and outcry throughout its troubled release, this masterpiece of horror has stood the test of time to become a landmark motion picture and cultural milestone.

“THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE IS ONE OF THOSE PERFECT MOVIES.”

– QUENTIN TARANTINO

“THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE IS A CLASSIC. ITS A TERRIFYING MOVIE THAT STILL HOLDS UP TODAY. THE TENSION IS RELENTLESS.”

– STEVEN SPIELBERG

“IT’S THE MOST HORRIFYING MOTION PICTURE IVE EVER SEEN.”

– STEPHEN KING

“IT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT FILM IN THE HISTORY OF HORROR MOVIES. IT CHANGED EVERYTHING.”

– ELI ROTH

“IT’S THE ULTIMATE HORROR MOVIE. IT HAS A BRUTAL BEAUTY, AN ENERGY THAT IS ABSOLUTELY RAW.”

– GUILLERMO DEL TORO

“THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE IS ONE OF THE MOST TERRIFYING FILMS EVER MADE AND A FILM WITH AN INFLUENCE THAT CANNOT BE OVERSTATED.”

– EDGAR WRIGHT