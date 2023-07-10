Santiago Horror 2023: Legendary Serpents Wage Battle in Festival Poster Art

At the end of last week our friends at Santiago Horror revealed the key art this year's edition, happening from October 5th through 8th.

This year's poster features "Trentren Vilu and Caicai Vilu" which are legendary ancestral serpents of the Chiloé legends from south of Chile. Legend has it there was a fierce battle between two mythical snakes, an earth serpent and a water serpent, and that is how the geography of the Chiloean archipelago, a string of islands off the coast of Chile and mountains in the south were formed. Now they fight over the nation's capital. Neat.

The Fantastic Film Festival returns in its sixth edition, which will take place from October 5 to 8 at Espacio Diana and will feature prominent national and international guests, an exclusive Avant Premiere and many more novelties.

SHFF returns as the prelude to the month of fantasy and terror in October. Being a festival that aims to promote, disseminate, stimulate the best global and national film production of the genre, thus promoting at all times the taste for cinema and the arts around this

The festival will be held in person at the iconic Espacio Diana, in the Santiago commune, in addition to being broadcast online on the Riivi.com platforms, the first Latin American content streaming platform with a completely free service.

With the aim of transforming, elevating and modernizing the festival brand, a new image has been created that once again puts Chilean mythology as the protagonist, this time represented through "Trentren Vilu and Caicai Vilu" the legendary ancestral serpents of the Chiloé legends from southern Chile.

The design bears the signature of Leo Rocha, creative director of the festival, and according to his words, he tells us: “It is very important to exalt this festival, which has a great track record and has given a window to many projects and raises many talents is wonderful. That is why we give this refresh to the visual identity since it will be the beginning to complete the new challenges and be more in line with our times”.

Another great event is that from this year the contest officially passes into the hands of the “Chile Fantástico” Foundation, in collaboration with the prominent audiovisual and content agency MostroSquad

For his part, the director of the festival Gustavo Valdivia tells us "One of the great priorities of SHFF in this sixth year of life is to make visible the work of workers in the audiovisual sector and the art world, from those dedicated to new talents, This space being a great opportunity to meet, rediscover and recognize each other, thanks to the great work that the festival team is doing”.

We invite directors, producers, and musicians from all over the world to participate in the calls through the FILMFREEWAY.COM platform, in which you can apply from any territory until September 10, 2023.

To complete these days full of cinema, art, talks, workshops and surprises around the world of cinema, there will not only be national and international competition for feature films, short films, animation and video clips, but also the “New Blood” segment of student short films. , SHFF's new bet for film and audiovisual students who seek to discover and stand out.

Soon we will be informed of the programming, guests and our exclusive Avant Premiere

Check all the activities of the festival on the web: www.santiagohorror.co m and its social networks linktr.ee/santiagohorror

Do not miss the opportunity to be part of the best fantastic genre cinema, there will always be more than one surprise waiting for you!!!

