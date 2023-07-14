Now Streaming: ARNOLD, Austrian Bodybuilder Sets His Sights on Hollywood

In this docu series, audiences journey into a larger-than-life portrait of Hollywood icon and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, who started out as a starry-eyed dreamer in Austria and became one of the most famous people alive.

Arnold dreamed of becoming a bodybuilder and he worked out consistently to achieve that goal. His tenacity and persistence is what led to his very own American dream. His work as an actor and as the Governor of California has inspired many people and many generations to come.

Director Lesley Chilcott succeeds in breaking up the story into three parts. She begins with Arnold's humble beginnings and how he made it into the industry, first starting out as an athlete and then how he got his big break with James Cameron's The Terminator (1984) and then finally, how he helped the great state of California with a rebuild bill.

Each chapter never overstays its welcome and perfectly illustrates who this titan of a man was and is in American culture. The docu series is a nicely condensed love letter to the man that made The Terminator truly famous. Luckily, none of the content is ever pretentious or promotes a sense of opulence and decadence, which is what makes it personal and great.

Watching the film almost has the people be on the journey with Mr. Schwarzenegger and understanding his plight and struggles with everything that he set out to achieve, and eventually did.

Overall, this docu series is a well-rounded representation of what it attempts to showcase. It has the same charm and energy as the man who inspired this content.

The docu series is now streaming on Netflix .