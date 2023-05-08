LA FORTALEZA (THE FORTRESS) International Trailer: Spanish Whodunit Heads to Cannes With Filmsharks

The heirs of a mansion will have to face a great game that will expose something more brutal than their ambition, the family's best kept secret...

This looks fun. Our friends at Filmsharks have picked up the World Wide Rights for Chiqui Carabante's Whodunnit/Black-Comedy, La fortaleza (The Fortress). They will be repping the film at Cannes in a couple weeks. The international trailer in now available, check it out below.

Guido Rud of Filmsharks says, "... this film has the best of the 2 worlds (Whodunnit/Black-Comedy) creating a magical cinematic gem, it’s Death at a Funeral meets Knives Out".

La fortaleza stars Fernando Cayo (Money Heist, The Orphanage), José Manuel Poga (Money Heist), Vito Sanz (MyLove Lost, Spanish Shame), Carla Nieto (If I Were You), Fernando Tejero (Soccer Days, Cinco metros cuadrados), y Goya Toledo (Marsella, Amores Perros, Retribution).

La fortaleza will hit cinemas across Spain on June 23rd by Syldavia Cinema.