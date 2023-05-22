Cannes 2023: European Genre Forum Reveals Project Selection at the Fantastic Pavilion

The pretty impressive Fantastic Pavilion has been the place of encounter for the genre film community at the Marché du Film in Cannes. Straight out of the Pavilion, now we share a press release by the European Genre Forum, revealing the eight film projects that have been selected for their upcoming labs.

The European Genre Forum offers training for up-and-coming European filmmakers that work within genre cinema: horror, science fiction, and so forth. It’s a six-month program that offers three different labs to improve the projects, kicking off at the Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival on July 6th.

Here’s the complete list of projects:

The Beast from Below - Milan Konjevic (writer, director), Milan Todorovic (producer) - Serbia

The Girl with the Green Eyes - Yfke van Berckelaer (writer, director), Monique van Kessel (producer) - The Netherlands

Immortal - Vanja Vascarac (producer), Renato Grgic (writer) - Croatia

Light Year - Vegard Dahle (director, writer), Bente Maalen (producer), Anna Lian, Didrik Morits Hallstrom (writers) - Norway

Long Way Down - Giacomo Talamini (writer, director), Sinisa Juricic (producer) - Italy, Slovenia, Croatia

Maya - Tonia Mishiali (director, writer, producer), Andreas Kyriakou (writer) - Cyprus

Nerium Park - Pol Rodriguez (director), Belen Lopez, Carles Velat (writers), Mayca Sanz (producer) - Spain

Paws - Lukas Rinker (writer, director), Tonio Kellner (producer) - Germany