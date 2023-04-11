Series Mania 2023 Review: FUNNY WOMAN, From Beauty Queen to Comedy Queen
Gemma Arterton portrays a British counterpart to Lucille Ball in an adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel about the small screen revolution.
British filmmaker Oliver Parker, who directed the spy comedy Johnny English Reborn and the feature-length Dad's Army, based on the TV classic series of the same name, directed the small-screen adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel, Funny Woman.
Hornby's seventh novel follows a young girl from a working-class background, Barbara Parker, in 1960s Blackpool as she trades a beauty queen crown in the local pageant for a dream of making it as an actress in London. Hornsby's novel, set in the period that became the golden age of entertainment, navigates behind-the-scenes of the cabaret industry.
Morwenna Banks and Will Smith, who penned the script, shape the young-girl-in-a-big-city narrative as a period biopic. The story tracks the origins of Barbara's pioneering career in a male-dominated industry. Hornby cited the lack of an influential star such as Lucille Ball in the British history of TV and thus created Barbara Parker.
Barbara Parker is a fictional character portrayed by Gemma Arterton, yet the era depicted in the series answers why women would have a hard time becoming the leads, especially in slapstick comedy.
Arterton plays Parker as a young naïve girl, a fish out of water, who meets the surprising misogyny of the big world in London. Despite being treated as an object, and a near-rape that ends with a slapstick denouement, Barbara remains upbeat and unbending in seeking out opportunities in show business while working in a department store.
Rupert Everett, guised under heavy make-up as talent manager Brian Debenham -- Morwenna Banks plays his equally eccentric wife -- gives Barbara a chance. The overly theatrical talent manager, a role Everett apparently enjoyed, sends the young statlet on a series of castings.
A combination of circumstances, Barbara's charming chutzpah, and improvisational chops opens a door to the big league. David Threlfall (Shameless) stars as Parker's caring father, who supports her after she spurns marital prospects to a local young butcher in Blackpool, and encourages her to shoot for the stars.
Funny Woman is a feel-good comedy series about the first British female comic in an alternative history style. While Arterton portrays the protagonist as happy-go-lucky and radiant, the depiction of the swinging 60s does not avert the wide-spread sexism and gender-bias.
Funny Woman is available on Sky Max.
Funny Woman
Cast
- Gemma Arterton
- Tom Bateman
- David Threlfall