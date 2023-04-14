AFTER HOURS, BREATHLESS, ONE FALSE MOVE: Criterion in July 2023

July 2023 will sizzle no matter where you live, judging by what the Criterion Collection plans to release that month.

Martin Scorsese's After Hours, Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless, and Carl Franklin's One False Move are all significant films that are getting upgrades to 4K UHD editions, as are the five films that comprise The Ranown Westerns: Five Films Directed by Budd Boetticher. These are all essential purchases for your personal movie library, if you don't already own one or more of them.

In that case, it becomes a question that you will need to consider: is it worth the upgrade to 4K? We will see: are you a fan of Westerns? Then Boeeticher is one of the the finest to ever direct them. Do you rejoice whenever a master filmmaker brings the full force of his talents to a lower-key project? Then take the Scorsese. Do you relish seeing a filmmaker come into his own, early in his career, with a noir thriller? Then get the Franklin. Do you love rewatching the significant classics, no matter how many times you've seen them? Then get the Godard.

Or, you might want to pick up The Watermelon Man (1996), the unassuming debut feature by Cheryl Dunye that is entirely charming, and entrancing to watch, especially considering the awe and wonder of the talent that is Cheryl Dunye, a Black lesbian filmmaker making a film revolving around a Black lesbian video-store clerk, portrayed by herself. Extras include a new interview, new interviews, and six early short films by Dunye. It's "only" available on Blu-ray, but it surely deserves to be seen and enjoyed by a wider audience.

