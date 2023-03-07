SCREAM VI: It's Pull Quotes And Horror Action in Final Trailer

The next chapter in the rejuvinated slasher series, Scream VI, opens this Friday! The final trailer has just dropped. Check it out down below and look for a review from our own Mel later this week.

In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

Scream VI was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett. It stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving with Hayden Panettiere and Courtney Cox.