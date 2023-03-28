CHILLY SCENES OF WINTER: Now on Blu-ray From Criterion

The late filmmaker Joan Micklin Silver’s Chilly Scenes of Winter was introduced to me with the highest level of recommendation. It wasn’t a personal recommendation, as I was listening to a movie podcast. Still, though, despite my own life’s film obsession, I’d never previously heard of either the director or the movie.

In the few intervening years since, every time Chilly Scenes of Winter (1979) has been referenced, it’s always as nothing short of capital-G Great. It stars John Heard and Mary Beth Hurt in what’s described as a “piercing deconstruction of male wish-fulfillment fantasy beyond standard movie-romance tropes into something more complicated and cuttingly truthful.” When Criterion announced that it would be entering their esteemed collection in late March, finally catching up with it felt like a must.

My full review of Criterion’s Chilly Scenes of Winter is forthcoming. Besides the acclaimed movie itself, here’s what’s to be anticipated:

• New, restored 4K digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

• New program featuring producers Griffin Dunne, Mark Metcalf, and Amy Robinson

• Documentary from 1983 by Katja Raganelli about director Joan Micklin Silver

• Excerpts from a 2005 Directors Guild of America interview with Micklin Silver

• Original ending of the film, cut by Micklin Silver for its rerelease in 1982

• Trailer

• English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• PLUS: An essay by scholar Shonni Enelow

Visit the official Criterion site to see more information -- including the trailer -- and to place an order for the Blu-ray.