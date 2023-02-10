SHE CAME FROM THE WOODS Clip: Batter up!

Erik Bloomquist's horror flick, She Came From The Woods, is in cinemas today and we have a clip to share with you in case you need any more coaxing to check it out. It's a short one but involves taking out a camper with a homerun swing for the fences. That's a win in our books. Check it out below.

She Came From The Woods, the latest genre flick from Erik Bloomquist (Ten Minutes to Midnight). The horror film, releasing only in theaters on February 10th, stars Cara Buono (Stranger Things), William Sadler (Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), Spencer List (Fringe), and Clare Foley (Sinister).

A film that “perfectly pays homage to the classics and cult favorites of the early years of the slasher genre” according to Film Threat, She Came From The Woods follows a group of counselors accidentally unleash a decades' old evil on the last night of summer camp. As the mayhem and madness turn bloody, the staff of Camp Briarbrook are forced to confront what stories are worth telling and what secrets worth keeping.