LIVING WITH CHUCKY Official Trailer: Doc About Horror's Favorite Doll on VOD This April

Kyra Elise Gardner's documentary Living With Chucky is coming to the US and Canada on VOD this April! The official trailer was released yesterday; check it out below the official announcement.

After hitting the festival circuit as such festivals as Popcorn Frights, Fantastic Fest and Screamfest Living With Chucky will be premiered by Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting on its horror streaming service SCREAMBOX and on all major digital platforms on April 4 in the US and Canada.

The doc features the usual suspects: Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent and creator Don Mancini. We don't see the director of the original film Tom Holland in the trailer though. That's... odd. There's plenty of other talking heads to fill the space.

Keep an eye out for Living With Chucky this April.