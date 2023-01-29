THE BOOGEYMAN Trailer: It's The Thing That Comes For Your Kids
Host director Rob Savage has cashed in his street cred from his 2020 horror hit and got himself a big studio gig, directing an adaptation of a short story by Stephen King. Not to shabby.
The Boogeyman opens June 2nd exclusively in theatres and the trailer was just released. It has some cool tricks in it with jump scares at the right moments to entice you this Summer. Check it out below.
High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.“The Boogeyman,” directed by Rob Savage (“Host”) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (“A Quiet Place”) and Mark Heyman (“Black Swan”) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.The Boogeyman stars Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets”), Chris Messina (“Birds of Prey”), Vivien Lyra Blair (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”), Marin Ireland (“The Umbrella Academy”), Madison Hu (“Bizaardvark”), LisaGay Hamilton (“Vice”), and David Dastmalchian (“Dune”).The producers are Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things”), Dan Levine (“Arrival”), and Dan Cohen (“The Adam Project”), with John H. Starke (“Sicario”), Emily Morris (“Rosaline”), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (“The Tomorrow War”), and Robin Meisinger serving as executive producers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.