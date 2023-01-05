RUSTY BLADE: Watch the Trailer For This Chinese Swordplay Flick, on VOD/Digital This Month

After being released from a ten-year sentence in prison, Lin is looking to return home and leave his mistakes behind. When he reaches the village, he finds out that an old criminal acquaintance has joined with local smugglers and created a ring of terror that carves a bloody path through the innocent villagers. Reluctantly Lin is forced to pick up his old blade once more.

The swordplay martial arts flick Rusty Blade will be available on VOD/Digital January 20th! Octane Media is releasing the Chinese martial arts film that was directed by Huyi Sun and Xiaobai Song. It would appear to be their debut feature film together.

We could definitely go with some swordplay right about now; there appears to be no shortage of it in Rusty Blade. Check out the trailer below.