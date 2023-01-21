ALIENS ABDUCTED MY PARENTS AND NOW I FEEL KINDA LEFT OUT Trailer

Reviewing the trade traffic yesterday it seems that the premiere of Jake Van Wagoner and Austin Everett's sci-fi coming-of-age comedy Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out was a hit at Sundance. The general consensus is that it is a heart-warming and funny, if not familiar film for the whole family. That's nice.

Visit Films are handling world sales for the flick and they came to Earth with a new trailer yesterday, in time for the premiere. Check it out below.

Itsy Levan is devastated by her parents’ decision to leave the city and buy a fixer upper in the middle of nowhere. Her life seems over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin Kipler. Calvin has spent most of his life awaiting the next arrival of Jesper’s Comet— partly because of his obsession with Astronomy, but mostly because the last time it came, ALIENS ABDUCTED HIS PARENTS! This year he is going to be ready for its return so he can finally get them back. Itsy sees this as a chance to help her get in to a NYC journalism program and decides to help him, however crazy his plan seems. They end up discovering much more than what is on the other end of the comet’s tail.

Aliens Abducted My Parents... was directed by Van Wagoner and written by Everett. It stars Emma Tremblay, Jacob Buster, Kenneth Cummins with Will Forte and Elizabeth Mitchell.