ZUMECA Teaser Trailer: Historical Epic Drama to Premiere at Slamdance

We are debuting the teaser trailer for Zumeca, a historical epic drama, written, directed, and produced by David Maler.

Based on a true story, Zumeca shows us the first family of the Americas: a Spaniard, Miguel, and a Taino, Zumeca. Fleeing from his past, Miguel is haunted by deliriums of the old world. Zumeca sees something in Miguel that he himself cannot see. A broken man from a decadent world is given an opportunity at a new life by a woman who is full of light, great emotional intelligence, and an elevated connection with nature. A world of magic, fire, darkness, rivers, caves, and spirits that devour anyone who resists them. The conquest of the New World is told through the intimacy of two people.

Zumeca is written, directed, and produced by (David) Maler, whose previous credits include Cuarencena (selected as the Dominican entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards) and thriller-comedy El Método.

Zumeca will make its World Premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival on Saturday, February 21st at 2:30 PM PT, with a second screening on Tuesday, February 24th.