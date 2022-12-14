THE PRICE WE PAY Red Band Trailer: Stephen Dorff And Emile Hirsch Star in Ryûhei Kitamura's Horror Thriller

From the director of Midnight Meat Train comes this gripping thriller starring Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) and Stephen Dorff (Blade). After an intense holdup at a pawnshop, Grace is taken hostage by the thieves. Forced to take refuge at a remote farmhouse late at night, they discover a secret dungeon with evidence of sadistic violence—and when “Grandfather” comes home, all hell breaks loose. Can Grace muster the courage to escape the gut-wrenching fates that befall her criminal companions?

Ryûhei Kitamura's The Price We Pay is coming to cinemas on January 13th, 2023, and on Digital and On Demand on January 10th, 2023. Lionsgate is handling the release and to draw the attention of all your gorehounds they've put out a red band trailer. Check it out below.

The Price We Pay stars Stephen Dorff, Emile Hirsch, Gigi Zumbado, Tyler Sanders, Erika Ervin, Jesse Kinser, Sabina Mach, Vernon Wells, and Tanner Zagarino.