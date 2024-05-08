GOOD ONE: Official Poster And Trailer

India Donaldson’s Good One will be playing at Cannes in the Director's Fortnight program this month. In August it is coming to cinemas on the 9th. The official trailer and poster have arrived today, find the trailer down below.

In India Donaldson’s insightful, piercing debut, 17-year-old Sam (Collias) embarks on a three-day backpacking trip in the Catskills with her dad, Chris (Le Gros) and his oldest friend, Matt (McCarthy). As the two men quickly settle into a gently quarrelsome brotherly dynamic, airing long-held grievances, Sam, wise beyond her years, attempts to mediate. But when lines are crossed and Sam’s trust is betrayed, tensions reach a fever pitch, as Sam struggles with her dad’s emotional limitations and experiences the universal moment when the parental bond is tested. Selected in both Sundance and Cannes' Directors' Fortnight, Good One is an emotionally expansive work that probes the limits of familial trust, understanding, and ultimately, forgiveness.

Our own Mel caught Good One when it premiered at Sundance this year. If you wish, you will find his review here.