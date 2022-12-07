SCARE PACKAGE II: RAD CHAD'S REVENGE: Official Trailer For Sequel to Hit Horror-Comedy Anthology

When horror guru Rad Chad Buckley’s funeral turns into an elaborate series of death traps centered around Chad's favorite films, the guests must band together and use the rules of horror to survive the bloody game.

Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge, the sequel to the horror-comedy anthology created by Aaron B. Koontz & Cameron Burns will be available to stream on December 22, 2022 exclusively on Shudder. The official trailer was released today. Check it, and a selection of stills, down below.

The sequel has new segments directed by Alexandra Barreto (Mayans M.C.), Anthony Cousins (Scare Package), Jed Shepherd (Host), and Rachele Wiggins (DaemonRunner). It stars Zoe Graham, Jeremy King, Rich Sommer, Shakira Ja'nai Paye, Kelli Maroney, Graham Skipper, Maria Olsen, Steph Barkley, Barbara Bingham, Chelsea Grant, Byron Brown, Jemma Moore, and Caroline Ward.