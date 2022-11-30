Trailer for COCAINE BEAR. Need We Say More?

How about it stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Ray Liotta in one of his last roles (Goodfellas), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project)? How about it's directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2)?

How about it's based on a true story about a bear injested a horrifying amount of cocaine and ... well, behaved like a bear might while on a massive amount of cocaine?

Really, I don't think you need much more enticement. To be released in theatres on February 24th. Images & trailer below.