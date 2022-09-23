KIDS VS. ALIENS Teaser Promises a Colorful And Gory Romp

Jason Eisener's Kids vs. Aliens is having its world premiere at Fantastic Fest today. RLJE Films and Shudder have recently acquired it and they're celebrating the premiere with the frist teaser trailer!

It's short, sweet and gory. Gods bless Eisener and company for those practical effects and the color saturation on this really makes it all pop. Very jealous of everyone at the festival who gets to see this before the rest of us.

All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.

Eisener directs a screenplay written by himself and John Davies. Kids vs. Aliens stars Dominic Mariche, Phoebe Rex, Calem MacDonald, Asher Grayson Percival, and Ben Tector.