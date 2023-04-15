KIDS vs ALIENS Blu-ray Giveaway

All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.​

Jason Eisener's Kids vs Aliens is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this coming Tuesday, April 18th. We have two (2) copies of the Blu-ray to give away next week to our readers in the U.S.

For sake of brevity and limited time until the home entertaiment release email your answer here to the following question.

At what famous film festival did Kids vs Aliens have its world premiere?