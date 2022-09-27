HALLOWEEN ENDS Dolby Poster

Time once again for a Dolby poster reveal for a high profile release and this spooky season none come higher than Halloween Ends. The third and final film in the current trilogy rolls out in Dolby Cinemas on October 14th.

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

Branding is key of course. You won't know its a Dolby poster without the logo. Then you have your two key players, Michael Meyers and Laurie Strode with Laurie's reflection in the knife Michael is brandishing. Simple and it gets the point across.

You can buy your tickets now for Halloween Ends in Dolby Cinemas.