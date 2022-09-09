Friday One Sheet: L'IMMENSITA

A quick one this week from Venice, where at the big film festivals, the Movie Star is alive and well. This festival teaser for Emanuele Crialese's period set love story L'immensità, offers the visage of Penelope Cruz either deep in thought, or observing something interesting. Probably the latter.



The photos is in close-up with a very shallow depth of field, where the details paradoxically suggest both iconic and relatable. The power of a movie star. Distressed eyeliner, and the chipped nail polish, as her fingers are raised to her lips; not as a shush, but rather a type of 'lean forward' engagement. Cinema.

The title card is drawn in lipstick, while everything else, textually, is in a kind of design chaos. Various typesetting, sizes and formats on a stark, white background. Somehow it works. Let us simply call it star-power.