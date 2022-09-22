ALL JACKED UP AND FULL OF WORMS: New Trailer For Alex Phillips' Splatter Comedy

Our own Josh caught the world premiere of Alex Phillips’ feature debut All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms at Fantasia this Summer. He called it, "a chaotic, gross-out win for me... if experimental trash is your thing, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms could be just the thing to scratch that very gross itch".

Cinedigm released the new trailer for the flick today. They also announced it will premiere on Bloody Disgusting's streaming service SCREAMBOX on November 8th. All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms has a couple more stops on the festival circuit before then. If you're not faint of heart, consider checking it out in a public setting. Squeamish? Watch the trailer, gauge your response and maybe consider waiting a few more weeks.