ALL JACKED UP AND FULL OF WORMS: New Trailer For Alex Phillips' Splatter Comedy
Our own Josh caught the world premiere of Alex Phillips’ feature debut All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms at Fantasia this Summer. He called it, "a chaotic, gross-out win for me... if experimental trash is your thing, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms could be just the thing to scratch that very gross itch".
Cinedigm released the new trailer for the flick today. They also announced it will premiere on Bloody Disgusting's streaming service SCREAMBOX on November 8th. All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms has a couple more stops on the festival circuit before then. If you're not faint of heart, consider checking it out in a public setting. Squeamish? Watch the trailer, gauge your response and maybe consider waiting a few more weeks.
Cinedigm releases today the new trailer for Alex Phillips’ avant-gutter psychedelic freakout All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, as well as announces a November 8th premiere date on the Bloody Disgusting-powered streaming service SCREAMBOX.An Official Selection of the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival, where it took home a special jury mention from the festival’s New Flesh competition, the transgressive splatter comedy stars Phillip Andre Botello (The Art of Self-Defense), Trevor Dawkins (Easy), and Betsey Brown (The Scary of Sixty-First). Cinedigm is also planning a wide digital release of All Jacked Up and Full of Worms on November 8th followed by an exclusive window on Cinedigm’s indie discovery platform Fandor. Prior to digital release, the film will screen at a number of celebrated U.S. festivals, including Austin’s legendary genre event Fantastic Fest on September 27th, the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival on October 19th, and at the Chicago International Film Festival on October 21st. A limited theatrical release is planned to follow.The subversively funny debut feature from Chicago writer/director Alex Phillips, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is a flamboyant, darkly outrageous new vision that mashes together retro grindhouse thrills with the squirmy depths of underground cinema. Working at a seedy motel, maintenance man Roscoe (Botello) is always searching for his latest fix. When he stumbles upon a powerfully hallucinogenic worm, his days of dime-store drugs are over. Along with his new love interest (Dawkins), the pair embark on a delirious odyssey of sex, violence, and becoming one with the dirt.All Jacked Up and Full of Worms also stars Eva Fellows, Mike Lopez, Carol Rhyu, and Sammy Arechar. The film was produced by Phillips, Georgia Bernstein, and Ben Gojer.
