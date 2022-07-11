ALL JACKED UP AND FULL OF WORMS Teaser: Cinedigm Digs up North American Rights For Avant-Garde Splatter Comedy

Here's your dose of weird and boundry pushing cinema for the day.

Alex Phillip's All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, billed as a the transgressive splatter comedy, will have it's world premiere next week at Fantasia.

Roscoe, a seedy motel maintenance man, discovers some powerful hallucinogenic worms. He meets Benny, they fall in love making worms together before embarking on an odyssey of sex and violence.

Cinedigm annnouced today that they have acquired the North American rights for the flick and have already made plans to release the film on their streaming service Screambox in the Fall, then give it an "exclusive window on Cinedigm’s indie discovery platform Fandor".

A teaser was released today with the announcement. Check out that and a small selection of stills below the official announcement.