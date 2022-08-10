Fantasia Coverage International Reviews Festival Reviews All News Hollywood News

VESPER International Trailer: She Can Change Everything

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
At the end of September Vesper, the new film from Kristina Buozyte & Bruno Samper, will have a day and date release. The international trailer premiered earlier today. You can check it out below. 
 
After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her Father, must use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future. 
 
This new trailer does a great job of building up the story and presenting more of the world that our heroine struggles to survive in. It also gives us a bit of the action and suspense too. 
 
