SPEAK NO EVIL: Shudder Sets Streaming Date This September

Twas at the beginning of the year when we first found out that Shudder had acquired the rights to stream the Danish-Dutch horror thriller, Speak No Evil. Directed by Christian Tafdrup and written by himself and his brother, Mads, this invite-from-hell horror flick dealt many blows the week it premiered at Sundance. Shudder swooped in prior to the premiere and we've been eagerly awaiting the streaming date.

A few days after begins a limited theatrical run in New York and L.A. on September 9th, thanks to IFC Midnight, Speak No Evil will stream on Shudder on September 15th. A further theatrical rollout will follow on the 16th.

Speak No Evil when it premiered at Sundance at the beginning of the year. In his review he called it, "A diatribe against politeness at all costs, a misanthropic examination of the lengths to which civilized society will go in order to not upset the apple cart, and by the end, a full-blown torture porn endurance trial; it is not one for the more delicate viewer. Those of us who revel in exploring the darker side of human nature, on the other hand, will have a lot to dissect by the time the film reaches its gruesome end, even as we question find ourselves questioning whether our protagonists are even worth saving at some points as they repeatedly put themselves in danger against all common sense".