SPEAK NO EVIL: Shudder Sets Streaming Date This September

Twas at the beginning of the year when we first found out that Shudder had acquired the rights to stream the Danish-Dutch horror thriller, Speak No Evil. Directed by Christian Tafdrup and written by himself and his brother, Mads, this invite-from-hell horror flick dealt many blows the week it premiered at Sundance. Shudder swooped in prior to the premiere and we've been eagerly awaiting the streaming date.

A few days after begins a limited theatrical run in New York and L.A. on September 9th, thanks to IFC Midnight, Speak No Evil will stream on Shudder on September 15th. A further theatrical rollout will follow on the 16th.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, and IFC Midnight announced today a theatrical run for the highly-anticipated psychological horror Speak No Evil beginning Friday, September 9 ahead of the film’s streaming debut on Thursday, September 15. A national rollout will follow beginning Friday, September 16. An official selection of Sundance Midnight 2022, Speak No Evil is written and directed by Christian Tafdrup (A Horrible Woman) and has also played the Goteborg Film Festival 2022, Seattle International Film Festival 2022, Chicago Critics Film Festival, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival where Tafdrup won Best Director, and the Fantasia International Film Festival.

In Speak No Evil, on a vacation in Tuscany, two families – one Danish, one Dutch – meet and become fast friends. Months later, the free-spirited Dutch family extends an invitation to the more conservative Danish one for a holiday weekend getaway at their countryside home. However, it doesn't take long before things gradually get out of hand as the joy of reunion is replaced with misunderstandings. The Dutch hospitality quickly turns unnerving for the Danes, and they find themselves increasingly caught in a web of their own politeness in the face of eccentric…or is it sinister…behavior.

Written by Tafdrup and his brother, Mads Tafdrup (A Horrible Woman), Speak No Evil stars Morten Burian and Sidsel Siem Koch as the Danish couple, Bjørn and Louise, as well as Fedja van Huêt and Karina Smulders as the Dutch couple, Patrick and Karin.

Speak No Evil is Tafdrup’s first genre film and was presented as part of Works-in-Progress at the Gothenburg (Göteborg) Nordic Film Market 2021. The acquisition deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk (Another Round) on behalf of the filmmakers ahead of Sundance.

The film is produced by Profile Pictures’ producer Jacob Jarek (Holy Spider, Rams), in co-production with Oak Motion Pictures in the Netherlands, with support from The Danish Film Institute, FilmFyn, The Netherlands Film Production Incentive, with co-financing from DR and Nordisk Film Distribution. Local distribution will be facilitated through Nordisk Film Distribution.