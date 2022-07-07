HYPOCHONDRIAC Trailer: Queer Horror Coming to Cinemas and Digital

Will, a young Hispanic gay potter, is one gregarious guy. His boss is terrible, but he's got a great boyfriend and a great job. Unfortunately, behind that veneer is a dark past of violence and mental illness that he is desperate to keep hidden. When his bipolar mother comes out of the woodwork after ten years of silence, he begins exhibiting unexplainable symptoms and spirals into an obsession, determined to solve this mystery of his own.

Addison Heimann's queer horror flck, the thriller Hypochondriac, has a couple more stops on the festival circuit before it arrives in cinemas on July 29th and On Demand and Digital on August 4th.

What started at SXSW looks to end it's short tour at Fantasia later this month. So, with any impending release, it's time to whip up some promotional material and share the trailer with you. You will find it and a selection of stills below.

Hypochondriac stars Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Paget Brewster, Marlene Forte, Madeline Zima, Yumarie Morales, and Chris Doubek.