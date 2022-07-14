BLOODY HELL Premieres on Shudder Tomorrow, so Here's a Couple of Trailers

This is a public service announcement, Alister Grierson's horror comedy Bloody Hell premieres on Shudder tomorrow. So let's revisit this little gem of a film by way of two trailer variants, green and red band, and a few choice words from our own Josh who reviewed the film here.

Bloody Hell when it played during Nightstream in 2020. Here are some excerpts from his review

What could certainly be a pretty grim entry in the late, lamented torture porn genre is given a remarkably light treatment by writer Robert Benjamin and his director, turning Bloody Hell into a very fun, violent black comedy... Never missing a chance to pile on the gore or any gruesome elements, Grierson keeps the blood flowing, even when the action moves away from Rex and his plight... Bloody Hell starts off at about a nine, and just continues ratcheting up the insanity with every new plot turn, and that’s a surefire way to get my recommendation.

Both versions of the trailer follow the announcement from Entertainment Squad’s genre label The Horror Collective.