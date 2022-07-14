BLOODY HELL Premieres on Shudder Tomorrow, so Here's a Couple of Trailers
This is a public service announcement, Alister Grierson's horror comedy Bloody Hell premieres on Shudder tomorrow. So let's revisit this little gem of a film by way of two trailer variants, green and red band, and a few choice words from our own Josh who reviewed the film here.
Josh caught Bloody Hell when it played during Nightstream in 2020. Here are some excerpts from his review.
What could certainly be a pretty grim entry in the late, lamented torture porn genre is given a remarkably light treatment by writer Robert Benjamin and his director, turning Bloody Hell into a very fun, violent black comedy...Never missing a chance to pile on the gore or any gruesome elements, Grierson keeps the blood flowing, even when the action moves away from Rex and his plight...Bloody Hell starts off at about a nine, and just continues ratcheting up the insanity with every new plot turn, and that’s a surefire way to get my recommendation.
Both versions of the trailer follow the announcement from Entertainment Squad’s genre label The Horror Collective.
Bloody Hell was acquired by Shudder, which will make the action-horror-comedy available tomorrow, Friday, July 15.Bloody Hell was originally released in select theaters last year by Entertainment Squad’s genre label The Horror Collective. It is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with 91% positive reviews.Directed by Alister Grierson (Sanctum) and written by Robert Benjamin, Bloody Hell follows a man with a mysterious past who flees the country to escape his own personal hell, only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. To survive this new horror, he turns to his personified conscience. Together, they must race against time to free themselves from a twisted family hiding a very dark secret.Bloody Hell stars Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), Meg Fraser (Leech), Caroline Craig (Blue Heelers), Matthew Sunderland (Out Of The Blue), and Travis Jeffery (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)The Horror Collective is Entertainment Squad’s genre label. Latest releases include the Shudder Original SLAXX, and the Daytime Emmy nominated limited series DOOMSDAY.You can find Bloody Hell on DVD here.Bloody Hell makes the third collaboration between Shaked Berenson’s Entertainment Squad and Eclectik Vision’s Brett Thornquest and Steven Matusko, who produced along with Heart Sleeve Production’s Joshua Paul.
