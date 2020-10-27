Horror Comedy BLOODY HELL Acquired by The Horror Collective

Alister Grierson's black comedy horror flick Bloody Hell has been picked up for North American distribution by Entertainment Squad. Through is genre label The Horror Collective they plan to release Bloody Hell in cinemas, Drive-Ins and On Demand in the U.S. on January 24th.

What could certainly be a pretty grim entry in the late, lamented torture porn genre is given a remarkably light treatment by writer Robert Benjamin and his director, turning Bloody Hell into a very fun, violent black comedy... Bloody Hell starts off at about a nine, and just continues ratcheting up the insanity with every new plot turn, and that’s a surefire way to get my recommendation.

You can watch the trailer down below. The press release follows this terrific poster.

Directed by Alister Grierson (Sanctum) BLOODY HELL follows a man with a mysterious past who flees the country to escape his own personal hell... only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. In an effort to survive this new horror, he turns to his personified Conscience. Together, they must race against time to free themselves from a twisted family hiding a very dark secret.

BLOODY HELL stars Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), Meg Fraser (Leech), Caroline Craig (Blue Heelers), Matthew Sunderland (Out Of The Blue), and Travis Jeffery (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

BLOODY HELL makes the third collaboration between Shaked Berenson’s Entertainment Squad and Eclectik Vision’s Brett Thornquest and Steven Matusko, who produced along with Heart Sleeve Production’s Joshua Paul.

BLOODY HELL will be hitting Cinemas in Australia this weekend via distributor Entertainment Advocate.