BLOODY HELL: Choose The Red or Green Band Trailers For This Horror Black Comedy

Alister Grierson's horror and black comedy Bloody Hell will be in select Theaters, Drive-Ins and On Demand January 14, 2021 then on DVD/Blu-Ray on January 19, 2021. Our friends at The Horror Collective are releasing the film and have released red band and green band trailers. Pick your poison below - you'll have to follow the link for the red band trailer and all its naughtiness.

A man with a mysterious past flees the country to escape his own personal hell… only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. In an effort to survive this new horror, he turns to his personified conscience.

What could certainly be a pretty grim entry in the late, lamented torture porn genre is given a remarkably light treatment by writer Robert Benjamin and his director, turning Bloody Hell into a very fun, violent black comedy.

Even more impressive, though, is a clever plot device that sees Rex playing frequently against an imaginary id version of himself in a semi-dissociative state... It's not a new idea to have an isolated character talking to himself, but the way it’s used in Bloody Hell is very effective.