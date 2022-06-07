VESPER: First Teaser For New Sci-fi Thriller From VANISHING WAVES Duo

Oh. Wow.

I know we've said that it has been a long time between films for Kristina Buozyte & Bruno Samper but this looks well worth the wait. IFC Midnight announced yesterday that they have acquired Vesper, the new film from the Vanishing Waves duo. Today we have the first teaser for Vesper, and wow, just wow.

After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper, a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her Father, must use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the future.

This is many parts eco-terror, apocalyptic sci-fi, and dramatic thriller. We really like what we see here. Wow.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper have crafted an immersive and powerful sci-fi survival story with a sweeping palette. Their creative vision of the future positions them as exciting new voices and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this film to audiences in September.” Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper, said, "IFC Films has released some of the most daring and inventive films of the last twenty years in the US. They are true lovers and active supporters of the theatrical experience, and as we created Vesper to be a singular, immersive experience for the big screen, we could not be more excited to be working with them to bring the film to the largest possible audience."

Vesper will premiere next month in the Crystal Globe Competition of the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Vesper will open in North American theaters and VOD September 30.