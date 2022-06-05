QUEER FOR FEAR: Shudder Presents Key Art For Queer Docu-Series

As Pride Month kicked off Shudder released the key art for the four-part docu-series Queer for Fear. It features drag queen Alaska Thunderfuck, winner of season two of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. It is clearly a nod to DePalma's Carrie, with red beads standing in for the blood.

Airing this Fall the series looks at the history of queer people in the horror and thriller genres. Interviews feature Mark Gatiss (League of Gentlmen) Jennifer Tilly (Child’s Play franchise), Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Yellowjackets), Oz Perkins (The Blackcoat's Daughter), and more.