Pretty Packaging: The FIREBALL XL5 Boxset Is Out Of This World
Gerry and Sylvia Anderson are known as legends in the field of science fiction television series, and rightfully so. While they are probably most famous for their live action series Space: 1999 and the puppet series Thunderbirds, they have been responsible for a lot more titles. The British distributor Network is now releasing these older titles as lavish Blu-ray boxsets, and these are a sight to behold.
Soon, the series Stingray will get its release and I'm looking forward to that. But already you can buy the set for the even older Fireball XL5, the first series the Andersons managed to sell to American networks, and for many people the first exposure to their work. It's a magnificent set.
And a looker too, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
