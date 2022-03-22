STANLEYVILLE Theatrical Trailer: The Stakes Are High in a Very Bizarre Competition

One fine day, prim and proper Maria (Wuest) decides to unceremoniously walk away from her boring job, her inept husband, and her obnoxious daughter. Moments after doing so, she’s invited to participate in a bizarre and—as it turns out—potentially very dangerous sweepstakes contest, the rules of which are seemingly unknown to even its organizers, competing with a collection of idiosyncratic characters for the chance to win true enlightenment... and one slightly used habanero-orange compact sport utility vehicle. Dark as night and deadpan hilarious, with every fresh escalation progressing according to a warped logic that makes perfect (non)sense.

Today the theatrical trailer for Maxwell McCabe-Lokos' dark comedy Stanleyville was released by Oscilloscope Laboratories. Check it out for yourself down below. It sure does fit the bill of dark comedy and when is it ever a bad thing to see Julian Richings? Never we say. Never!