Poster for STANLEYVILLE: Inner and Outer Bubble Thoughts & Dreams

We at ScreenAnarchy are suckers for a good poster, and certainly the poster for Stanleyville certainly fits that bill. The feature directorial debut of Canadian actor Maxwell McCabe-Lokos has its world premiere at Fantasia this weekend, and this intriguing poster, designed by Aleksander Walijewski, just dropped.

Prim and proper Maria Barbizan (Susanne Wuest of Goodnight Mommy) unceremoniously walks away from her boring job, her inept husband, and her obnoxious daughter. Moments later, she is swept up in a bizarre contest alongside a handful of idiosyncratic characters, all competing for the chance to win true enlightenment… and one slightly used habanero-orange compact sport utility vehicle.

My thoughts first turn to the use of the bubble in comics as dialogue placement, then to the symbolism of balloons, and maybe there's a connection, but I'm happy to ponder about it. For now, check it out below.