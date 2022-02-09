Disney Announces OBI-WAN KENOBI Series Premiere Date!

Alright, now that season 2.5 of The Mandalorian, sorry, The Book of Boba Fett, has wrapped up today we can all move on and anticipate what Disney and Lucasfilm have in store for us next.

And wasting no time they announced this afternoon that probably their most anticiapted series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is coming to Disney+ on May 25th. We can look forward to some Kenobi after we thaw out from Winter.

They sent a poster along as well, which you can see below. There is Evan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master, the twin suns of Tatooine behind him, lighsaber in hand. See? All is not lost. And, it looks like a certain season finale director/executive producer of a previous Star Wars series is not involved in this one. Huzzah! Bring on Deborah Chow!

Yeah, I said it!