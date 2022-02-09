Disney Announces OBI-WAN KENOBI Series Premiere Date!
Alright, now that season 2.5 of The Mandalorian, sorry, The Book of Boba Fett, has wrapped up today we can all move on and anticipate what Disney and Lucasfilm have in store for us next.
And wasting no time they announced this afternoon that probably their most anticiapted series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is coming to Disney+ on May 25th. We can look forward to some Kenobi after we thaw out from Winter.
They sent a poster along as well, which you can see below. There is Evan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master, the twin suns of Tatooine behind him, lighsaber in hand. See? All is not lost. And, it looks like a certain season finale director/executive producer of a previous Star Wars series is not involved in this one. Huzzah! Bring on Deborah Chow!
Yeah, I said it!
“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the new Disney+ limited series from Lucasfilm, will debut exclusively on Disney+ May 25. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master.The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.
