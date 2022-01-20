KING KNIGHT Official Trailer

Thorn ( CRIMINAL MINDS ’ Matthew Gray Gubler) and Willow appear to have it all as the revered high priest and priestess of a coven of new age witches. But a secret from Thorn’s past throws their lives into turmoil and sends them on a trippy, hilarious journey.

Ricky Bates Jr's King Knight is coming to theaters, On Demand and Digital on February 17, 2022. The full trailer was released yesterday by XYZ Films, check it out below.

Those familiar with director Richard Bates, Jr. will be prepared for the jaunty tone of this blackish comedy-slash-modern social commentary. From his fabulous first feature, Excision, Bates has displayed an all-consuming interest in skewering social mores through dark and frequently bloody satire. King Knight sees him playing nice with the audience, moving from aggressively attacking the generation gap, to gently ribbing the idea of self-actualization and what that means when who you are seems directly at odds with who you once were and how one reconciles the two.

King Knight is a return to the kind of intelligent satire where Bates works best.