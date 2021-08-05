KING KNIGHT: Official Teaser Trailer and Poster For The New Richard Bates Jr. Comedy

King Knight, the new comedy from Richard Bates Jr., and the long awaited reunion with his star Matthew Gray Gubler, will have its world premiere at Fantasia this weekend, on August 8th.

KING KNIGHT is an outsider’s outsider comedy starring Matthew Gray Gubler and Angela Sarafyan as Thorn and Willow, husband-and-wife high priest and priestess of a coven of witches in a small California community. When Willow unearths a secret from Thorn’s past, their lives are thrown into turmoil in this kooky, clever treat, decked with a wild cast that includes Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise, Andy Milonakis, and the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord.

Today the official teaser trailer and poster dropped. The teaser trailer is down below.