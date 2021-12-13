New Action-Packed AJAGAJANTHARAM Promo Teases A "Festival Of Chaos"

Last week we got our first look at Tinu Pappachan's upcoming holiday release, Ajagajantharam. With the cinema opening less than two weeks away, the team has dropped a second, even more exciting promo on us, teasing a "festival of chaos" in Kerala!

Pappachan comes from the indie film orbit of Jallikattu's Lijo Jose Pellissery, and both use a lot of the same actors and technicians, so a passing resemblance is inevitable, but Pappachan seems focused on taking his mentor's trademark chaotic mania as a jumping off point toward even higher realms of action madness.

Ajagajantharam features Antony "Pepe" Vaghese (Angamaly Diaries, Jallikattu, Swanthanthryam Ardharithriyil) in the lead and a number of high profile performers in supporting roles including writer/actor Chemban Vinod Jose, Arjun Ashokan (Nayattu), Sabumon Abdul Samad (Jallikattu), and many others.

The film is described as:

Village of Aranjali is all set to celebrate the annual temple festival but some unforeseen chain of events brings complete mayhem. Will they deal with it before the festival?

...mayhem involving a lot of booze, a lot of fireworks, a lot of people getting drop-kicked, and a big ass elephant ensues, and I'm here for it!

Check out the newest Ajagajantharam promo below, the film roars into theaters on December 23rd in Kerala and December 31st in the rest of the world.