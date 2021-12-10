Friday One Sheet: AN EXQUISITE MEAL

For Chicago indie An Exquisite Meal, which gets a VOD release in late December, here is a sparse, nearly monochrome bit of key art from small Canadian design outfit Small Dog Design. A thicc title card, absentee credit block and outré tagline stays out of the way of the central image of a man in an apron honing a knife -- which is framed by the honing of another, bloodier, knife!

Is it the redundancy of an already minimal design or the blunt tagline that grabbed me? Maybe it was the popping red exquisite, in the top centre? More likely, it is the deliberate expression on the central figures face, downward focused -- comparing chef and cook to serial killer. I love a good bit of cannibal cinema, if that is indeed the case here.

Indeed it begs the question, "What the hell is in the oven?" in the most uncluttered fashion.